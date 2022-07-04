One Piece Luffy vs Naruto: Will Gear 5 be able to defeat Baryon Mode?

Stunningly powerful in their universes, fans quite naturally wonder how the Baryon mode in Naruto is combined with Monky D. Luffy from One Piece and his Gear 5 abilities. Since the days of Super Saiyans and Sailor Moon, transformations and bonuses have become an integral part of the senen manga, but which of these modern greats deserves a crown?

The fifth Gear of Monky D. Luffy debuts in chapter One Piece 1044. In this chapter, it is revealed that Luffy’s Devil Fruit is actually the fruit of a Mythical Zoan class called Hito Hito no Mi: Nick’s Model. The power of this Devilish fruit is considered the most ridiculous in the whole world, and is limited only by the user’s imagination. In contrast, Naruto’s Baryon mode, which debuted in Chapter 51 of Boruto, is a transformation largely based on the application of more grounded scientific principles. In a process similar to nuclear fusion, Naruto sacrifices his chakra and Kurama’s chakra as raw materials used to create new energy. Both the Fifth Mechanism and the Baryon Mode also cause significant stress to the user, risking both their lives to prolong their transformations.

Related: Luffy from One Piece vs Goku from Dragon Ball: Can Gear 5 beat Saiyan?

From the point of view of the transformations themselves, the Baryon mode provides a much greater increase in power at the expense of even greater risk to the user. Before switching to Baryon mode, the planet devouring the alien Ishiki seemed untouchable, but after that Naruto clearly bridged the gap in strength between them. However, this strength was only enough for a few panels, and even with his ridiculous level of endurance, Naruto could only hold out for a few minutes at best. The fifth Mechanism is a more interesting case when it comes to determining what the form is capable of. While Luffy is significantly stronger in this form due to the ability to manipulate his body on a whim, the Fifth Gear really shines with its durability. Luffy was able to fend off the most powerful Kaido attacks by simply stretching around them, and was also able to form his surroundings with the same level of resilience. However, as Kaido points out, Luffy is still vulnerable to hacking attacks.

Even with Luffy’s increased survivability, Baryon Mode has an extremely powerful form of durability denial in the ability to shorten the opponent’s lifespan by simple contact. However, this happens when Naruto comes into contact with the opponent’s chakra, which means that Luffy (who does not have a chakra system) may be immune.

Luffy definitely lacks strength as he overcomes the strings of Doflamingos that were able to stop the meteor from landing, as well as past Kaido, who was casually maintaining an island-sized fortress. Naruto, however, could potentially be much taller, as he must be stronger than the Perfect Susanoo, who carved an entire mountain range into pieces, and Kaguya, who threatened to destroy an entire planet in his dimension. Both fighters demonstrated the ability to move at relative speed, with Naruto and Luffy dodging light-based attacks. While Luffy should have an advantage due to his ability to see into the future, Naruto is used to fighting opponents with similar abilities, such as Sharingan.

In fact, Naruto manages to beat Luffy on all the stats that matter in this fight, except for stamina. If Luffy wants to have a chance, he needs to stretch the fight as much as possible, but his own abilities are also prone to exhaustion after a high-level fight, so any victory will depend on creating a pleasant place that will be difficult to overcome. reach. Without this, Naruto wins in all other categories, and doubly so if his ability to shorten Luffy’s life span is not damaged. Despite the fact that both the Fifth Gear and the Baryon Mode are iconic transformations, it seems that Luffy still has a way to go before he surpasses Naruto – however Van Pease is still far from over, and readers can expect that the future Pirate King will become even stronger thanks to the end time of the series.