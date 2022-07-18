One Piece: How much are the berries?

Currency in fictional terms can be one of the most difficult things to determine. Creators and fans alike want to hear dramatic numbers that seem appropriate for the ridiculous and dramatic setting that the rest of the story creates. However, such a high tone with the help of money often leads to huge inflation, which makes the economy unstable. One Piece decided to make its currency a berry, and fortunately they give viewers several different reference points to compare this currency. The quality of the swords available for purchase by Zoro, the bounties on the pirates’ heads, and the amounts Nami seeks to collect are all excellent examples.

One Piece follows the story of Monky D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates who set out in search of the great line. The first few arches are focused on getting a reliable team, and from there they go straight to the Grand Line. But along the way they often have to stop to replenish supplies and fight new enemies. Although berries play a huge role in their adventures, it is difficult to estimate how much the currency is worth.

Berries in terms of rewards

By the time the Straw Hat Pirates enter the Grand Line, viewers are aware of at least three different awards: Arlong has 20 million, Luffy has 30 million, and Buggy has 15 million. It became clear that 30 million is a huge reward, attracting many bounty hunters, but also directly named the biggest starting reward among all pirates.

The reward for a real Black Beard is about $100,000 in today’s money. He commanded one of the greatest rewards among all the pirates of the pirate era of this world. Luffy may not yet have the notoriety of a Black Beard at this stage of history. But if we compare his award with the award of Blackbeard, we can assume that 300 berries cost about one dollar. If we compare the award of a Black Beard in anime (2,247,600,000 berries) with a real Black Beard ($100,000), the conversion rate is closer to 22,000 berries per dollar.

Berries from the point of view of the village of Kokoyasi

Cocoyasi Village offers viewers two different points of view on the value of berries. Firstly, the tribute that Arlong demands from the villagers every month is 100,000 berries for each adult and 50,000 for each child. Using the previous reward figures, this can range from $333 to $4 per month per adult depending on whether you use the Luffy or Blackbeard comparison. Logically, this number will be compared with the average monthly rent in the United States. This number is about $1,300 per month, which suggests that the conversion rate is closer to 76 berries per dollar.

The second point of view is Arlong’s deal with Us, he made this deal with an 8-year-old child, so the numbers here may not be so reasonable, but Nojiko said that 100 million is more than any person could earn. for a lifetime. The average American will earn 2.7 million in his lifetime, so this is clearly more. Two villages in America were sold for 2.3 and 2.5 million each, so these figures seem to be a pretty reasonable match. Thus, the conversion rate of berries is 43 berries per dollar.

Berries from the point of view of swords

The last simple point of comparison is related to Zoro, who buys new blades in Logtown. He finds a shop where the presented blades range from 100,000 to 700,000, and discounted blades are only 50,000, although it turns out that high-end blades can cost up to 10 million. Real katanas today cost an average of $10,000 to $25,000. Of course, you can always find cheaper swords, but these figures are for swords made by hand in Japan in recognized forges. If you compare a katana for 700,000 berries with a katana for $ 25,000, you get 28 berries for a dollar.

First, it is important to remember that the figures given for money in One Piece exist to create an impression, not to create a consistent economy. Rewards are high to create a sense of danger, katanas are so expensive to create a sense of achievability, and Kokoyashi is worth so much just because of an arbitrary decision made by a supposedly uneducated pirate.

At the same time, the value of the village of Kokoyasi seems to be the most consistent source of the value of berries, as well as one of the most median values between 300, 76, 43 and 28: excluding 22,000 as an outlier. If one dollar is worth 43 berries, then the reward for Blackbeard will be $ 52 million, and for Luffy — almost $ 700,000. This means that the village of Kokoyasi is worth about $2.5 million, and swords cost between $2,500 and $16,000.

This creates a pretty reasonable sense of scale and results in dollar amounts that seem intuitively accurate. In addition, Arlong, who has the most accurate accounting of money, really fits into his own idea of himself as an astute businessman who does not mess with money.