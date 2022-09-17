One Piece: How Boa Hancock Can Save Amazon Lily

Boa Hancock is the leader of the Kuja Pirates and ruler of the Amazon Lily. The Navy offered her a place in the “Seven Generals” immediately after her maiden voyage. The Navy realized that Boa Hancock was a huge threat and she could create serious problems for them in the future, so by forcing her to join the Seven Warlords of the Sea, they could use her to control the balance of power. .

In chapter 1059 of One Piece, it was revealed that the Amazon Lily was under siege by the fleet and the Blackbeard Pirates. Almost the entire Amazonian lily was destroyed, and if the situation escalated, Boa could also die. Luckily for her, Reilly was present on the spot, and he arrived just in time to prevent Blackbeard from killing Boa Hancock. The situation in One Piece is heating up, and Boa needs to act quickly before Blackbeard or the Fleet decide to attack Amazon Lily again.

On Blackbeard’s radar

Blackbeard is the captain of the Blackbeard Pirates and one of the Four Sea Emperors. He became famous after defeating the remnants of the Belous Pirates in the War of Reckoning. Having consolidated his position as one of the Emperors, Blackbeard gained great authority throughout the New World. Previously, Blackbeard stated that he wants to become the Pirate King, and his every move brings him closer to his goal. One thing that Blackbeard has openly stated is that he is hunting for rare devil fruits. The crew’s attempts to steal the devil’s fruits led them to different places.

Jesus Burgess was sent to Dress Rose to steal Mera Mera no Mi, but he couldn’t match Sabo’s strength. The crew managed to kill Absalom, and the power was transferred to Shire. So, the reason Blackbeard came to Amazon Lily was the same — he wanted to take Mero Mero no Mi Boa Hancock.

This is the first time readers see Blackbeard go with his team to steal the devil fruit, which raises the question of whether Mero Mero no Mi is something special. Of course, this is an extremely powerful devil fruit, but it is important to remember that Hancock was force-fed this devil fruit by the Heavenly Dragons, and they had the impression that Boa would never be able to leave Marie Joa. Blackbeard is well versed in devil fruits, so it’s possible that Boa’s devil fruit may be the key to his goals.

Joining a Cross Guild

One of the most logical choices she could make was to join the Cross Guild, which is headed by two former warlords. The Mihawk and Crocodile are already thriving, as the fleet is focused mainly on buggies. These two play along with the Navy’s misconception that they are Buggy’s subordinates. Since Buggy is now one of the four Emperors, the Fleet is cautious as they don’t want to be on his bad side. This gives all of Buggy’s subordinates a certain level of protection. Although Boa made it clear that she would not serve any man, she was able to convince Mihok and Crocodile to come to an agreement.

The agreement will allow Boa to join the Cross Guild, and Amazon Lily will be protected by Buggy. Also, since Buggy doesn’t have any authority in the Cross Guild, Hancock won’t have to follow his orders. Crocodile and Mihawk would not mind Boa joining the group, as she is an incredible fighter with a reward of 1,659,000,000 berries. If she joined the group, it would mean that the Fleet would be even more cautious in trying to attack any member of the Cross Guild. However, this is not the only option that Boa has at its disposal.

In search of Luffy

Boa Hancock is deeply in love with Luffy, and even in the last chapter she made it clear that she wants to marry Luffy. Although Boa’s thinking has been heavily influenced by her feelings for Luffy, joining Luffy’s team may prove to be an incredible decision for her and Amazon Lily. Given the fact that Boa and Luffy know each other, the latter will have no problem letting her join. Besides, Luffy is the only person besides the sisters that Boa fully trusts. Although the chances of Boa joining the team are slim, especially after the Yamato incident, when it seemed that Yamato would definitely become a Straw Hat Pirate.

Fortunately, Boa has another way to get close to Luffy — to join the Great Straw Hat Fleet. Since the formation of the fleet on Dress Rose, they have not participated in any major actions, so this may be a great opportunity for Ode to give them screen time. Joining Boa to the Grand Fleet will be a great incentive for Luffy, as he will need all possible help in a war that will cover the whole world. Judging by the fact that Oda saved Hancock to the last, it is very likely that she will play a big role in the final saga.