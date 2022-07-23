One Piece: Have Lo and Kid finally caught up with Luffy?

One Piece 1053 was a monumental chapter. It marked the culmination of an epic war, that featured some of the biggest names in the One Piece world. The war involved two of the Yonko, members of the Worst Generation, and various other strong characters. With the war coming to an end, Luffy and the rest of the alliance can finally sit back for a while and bask in the glory.

The success of their alliance was down to the efforts of multiple characters, and three characters, in particular, stand out the most. These are— Monkey D. Luffy, Trafalgar Law, and Eustass Kid. The three of them are members of the Worst Generation and captains of their respective crews. For the most part of the story, Luffy has been deemed superior to both of them in terms of strength, but after their feats in the Wano Country arc, all three have the same bounties. So, does this mean that all three of them are equal?

Law and Luffy

Law and Luffy have been sailing together for a while now. Law formed an alliance with Luffy all the way back at Punk Hazard. His plan was to take down Doflamingo for what he did to Corazon, but he masked his true intentions by saying that he wanted to take down Kaido. At Punk Hazard, Luffy took down Caesar, while Law defeated Vergo. Then the two headed to the island of Dressrosa, where they were confronted by the malevolent Donquixote Doflamingo.

Law managed to put up a decent fight against Doflamingo, but eventually, he was beaten badly by the King of Dressrosa. On the other hand, Luffy barely struggled against Doflamingo, in fact, the latter was lucky that Luffy’s Gear Fourth ran out before he was able to land the decisive blow. So, there’s no doubt that Luffy shone the brightest at Dressrosa. Then Luffy and Law had to split up at Zou as Luffy wanted to get Sanji back, so Law was not involved in the Whole Cake Island arc. In the Whole Cake Island arc, Luffy was able to ruin Katakuri’s immaculate record. It took Luffy some time to get going, but he managed to defeat the Sweet Commander.

Kid and Luffy

Eustass Kid and Luffy have been portrayed as rivals, but before the Wano Country arc, Kid had done absolutely nothing to warrant a comparison. He tried to fight Shanks and lost his arm. Kid also injured a Sweet Commander, which is not as big of a feat as Luffy beating two of them when he invaded Big Mom’s territory.

Kid was also crushed by Kaido and made a prisoner. Luffy and Kid do have one thing in common and that is their dream. Both of them are very serious about their dream of becoming the Pirate King. Luffy cannot stand anyone trying to play down his dream. He is ready to fight everyone who stands between him and his dream. Likewise, Kid shows no mercy to anyone who dares to make fun of his goal.

Their Feats In Wano

Originally Law, Luffy, Kid, Killer, and Zoro faced both Big Mom and Kaido, but with time, it became clear that they could not defeat them if they were together. So, the Supernovas decided to separate Big Mom and Kaido, and they were successful in their attempt. Kaido overwhelmed Law, and Zoro without any problems. Only Luffy was able to cause any significant damage to Kaido. So, Luffy asked Law to take Zoro and move to a safer location. Luffy didn’t have the easiest of times while fighting Kaido either.

He needed Yamato and Momonosuke help and they bought him time to regain his strength. After recovering, the fight between Luffy and Kaido was more even, and at one point, it seemed that Luffy would manage to pull off the unthinkable and defeat Kaido. Unfortunately, the intervention of CP0 enabled Kaido to land a crucial hit on Luffy. The Yonko was not thrilled with his victory, because it was unfair. However, this incident caused Luffy to awaken his devil fruit, which eventually helped him to take down Kaido.

Law and Kid were fighting Big Mom, and as expected she was giving them a torrid time. The two supernovas had to use their devil fruit awakening to damage her. Law’s devil fruit awakening was the main reason for Big Mom’s defeat. His devil fruit is very overpowered and once again it came up clutch in the fight against Big Mom. With his awakening, he prevented Big Mom’s voice from reaching her homies, and eventually, he pummeled her to the ground with his Puncture Wille attack.

Conclusion

All three Supernovas had to toil to win their respective fights, but what separates Luffy from the other two is that he was fighting Kaido 1v1. Granted, he was helped by Yamato and Momonosuke, but it was only for a small period. For the majority of his fight, Luffy was fighting Kaido by himself.

On the other hand, Law and Kid had to team up to defeat Big Mom. It is clear as day that if either Law or Kid tried to fight Big Mom in a 1v1, they would have been obliterated. So, the bounties that all three of them have received do not reflect their individual strength. As things stand, Luffy is unquestionably stronger than Law and Kid.