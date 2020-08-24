One Piece: Girl shows a charming cosplay of Zoro Precious

One of the Roronoa Zoro wore her feminine side never seen before in One Piece and it was all thanks to a cosplay.

Roronoa Zoro is a key character in the Straw Hat Pirates from the anime and manga One Piece. Monkey D. Luffy fans remember when he first sailed in the sea, but the protagonist would have had a difficult time without his presence. After all, zoro is very efficient in battles.

As he aspires to become the strongest swordsman in the world, Zoro has made a huge impact on the series as a whole. Now an artist has reminded fans how amazing Zoro could be with an excellent cosplay.

This One Piece character continues to amaze with each new arc in the series, and it can be difficult to predict what creator Eiichiro Oda will do next. Being something that has especially happened with the current arc of Wano Country.

Roronoa Zoro from One Piece

After disappearing from the series for quite some time during the events of the Whole Cake Island arc, Zoro returned to the series with a vengeance, as the Wano Country provided a great backdrop to focus on while discovering more about the origin of one of his swords.

It has been even better seeing him again in the anime, as the staff behind the series have been showing him a lot of love with their action scenes thus far. You can feel the same amount of love from the artist @vamplettes; from whom you can find more work on Instagram.

Roronoa Zoro female cosplay

The cosplayer featured a great female version of One Piece’s post-timeskip look and certainly highlighted the character’s physical traits. Zoro may never get a chance to look like this in the official series, but at least the cosplay is a fun window into what she could be.



