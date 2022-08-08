One Piece: Conqueror Shanks’ Hacks, Explanation

One of the Characters in One Piece, Shanks is an incredibly strong character who is also of great importance to the plot of the series. Shanks was introduced quite early in history as the man who guided Luffy on the path to becoming the Pirate King. Since then, his appearances have been quite limited, but it soon became clear that Shanks was indeed a monster in battle and was one of the four most powerful pirates in history.

While Shanks has been spending most of his time on the sidelines, One Piece is entering its final phase, which means that now is the time for him to join the fight. In the final arc, Shanks will become a key character, and his presence will be felt. Given that he is a Hero, every One Piece fan knows that Shanks is a mighty mighty pirate, and his main source of strength is his incredible Conqueror Hacks.

Image of Khaki Conqueror Shanks

Although Conqueror Hacks are a power that was correctly explained by Silvers Reilly quite late in history, shortly before the timeskip, Shanks was the first person in history to demonstrate its use. While rescuing Luffy from the Coast Lord in East Blue, Shanks used Hacks to intimidate the beast. At the time, fans had no idea about Shanks’ abilities as a user of Conqueror Hacks, but soon everyone was given a good demonstration of this power. After the arch of the Enies Lobby, Shanks met with Belous in the New World and gave the fans a proper demonstration of his Conqueror’s Khaki, which, of course, was very impressive. The likes of Jozu and Marco knew well what he was capable of, and the former even commented on this incredible strength of his.

Soon after, Belous, one of the Four Sea Emperors, also took care to establish the fact that Shanks’ Hacks were more than impressive. The two then clashed with their Haki, which eventually split the heavens and the heavens themselves. In the Marinford Arch, the Conqueror Shanks’ Hacks were able to intimidate even Akaina and made someone as strong as Kobi completely lose consciousness. It was already quite obvious that Shanks was an incredibly strong user of Conqueror’s Hacks, judging by his image. Also, among the Four Emperors, Shanks was the only person without the Devil Fruit, which means that his Haki must compensate for another power that he does not possess. After a two-year hiatus, Oda took a step forward and finally showed the fans the true power of his Conqueror Khaki during the Vano Country Arc.

How strong is the Conqueror Shanks’ Hacks?

From the very beginning, it was quite clear that the Conqueror Shanks’ Hacks were very powerful. During his visit to Belous, he was able to inflict physical damage on the ship, trying to suppress the Hacks, which was the very first sign that this power was used as an attacking ability in physical combat. Oda himself created an incredible hype around the Conqueror Shanks Hacks when he was asked about this power in the SBS corner. According to him, someone like Shanks could easily knock out all 100,000 Fishmen in the Fishmen Island Arch. Besides, Shanks’ ability to bully others doesn’t just work for fodder. Instead, he managed to intimidate even the likes of admirals, which is nothing short of stunning. In the Marinford Arch, Akainu was seen sweating as Shanks released the Conqueror’s Khaki.

At the same time, in One Piece 1055, Shanks demonstrated the fullness of his Conqueror’s Khaki by giving free rein to the Green Bull. Surprisingly, he was able to hit him with his Khaki, even though he was far away from him. From the seas around Vano, Shanks used this ability so that it startled and paralyzed the admiral and made him sweat quite easily. In addition, Shanks was also somehow able to communicate with the Green Bull using his Khaki, despite being miles away from him. Whether this ability is related to the Conqueror’s Hacks remains to be seen, but it’s obvious that Shanks’ use of this power is the best in the series right now.

In fact, some members of his own team were knocked out when he released Hacks in a fit of rage in One Piece 1055. His top leaders, such as Lucky Roux, also feared the manifestation of his power and urged him to calm down. and don’t give your best. First of all, the fact that Shanks hurts, paralyzes, and scares the Admiral away for miles is proof enough that he is, in fact, in a league of his own, and this is something that even the strongest being in Kaido recognized during the Vano Country Arc.