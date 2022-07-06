One Piece Confirms that Kaido & The Fate of Big Mama, Destroying the Theory of Fans

Warning! SPOILERS for the fifth episode of “Miss Marvel”.

Despite the fact that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was the energetic protagonist of “Miss Marvel”, she was absent for more than half of episode 5, but there is a reason why the Disney+ show decided to focus on another part of the story. While Ms. Marvel pays a lot of attention to introducing Kamala’s character, her family and close friends, the series also details her journey of discovering her powers, what they can do and where they come from. Although the 4th episode of Miss Marvel focused on how Kamala finally got answers about the bracelet and who her great-grandmother Aisha was along with the Fate of the Genie clan, the 5th episode actually revealed another fascinating story.

Kamala’s powers, which appeared when she wore a bracelet sent by her grandmother in episode 1 of “Miss Marvel”, highlighted the connection between the family heirloom, Kamala’s new abilities and the history of the Khan family. The disappearance of Aisha (Mehvish Hayat) has always been shrouded in mystery in Kamala’s family’s retellings of how Kamala’s grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmed) separated from her father Hassan (Fawad Khan) and then reunited with her father when they left for Pakistan in 1947. The episode “Miss Marvel” 5 played an important role in shedding light on the true story of the reunion of Sana and Hassan, the role played by the bracelet and Kamala in this, and what Aisha was willing to do to protect her family from Najma (Nimr Butch) and other ClanDestines. who wanted to return home to their dimension, no matter what it caused to the world.

While the end of the 4th episode of “Miss Marvel” brought Kamala back to 1947, the 5th episode excluded Kamala from more than half of the episode, as it was aimed at showing who Aisha was and what happened to her during the Partition. The fifth episode of “Miss Marvel” not only relieved Aisha from the general belief that she had disgraced Kamala’s mother’s family, but also consolidated the story of the origin of Kamala’s powers in the history of her family, making them inseparable. Leaving the story of Kamala’s discovery of her powers, the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel” showed the life of Aisha and Hassan, their values and the sacrifices they decided to make to protect their family, emphasizing how important Aisha’s choice was for both Kamala’s family and Kamala. relationships with their ancestors and newfound powers.

“Miss Marvel” is not just the story of Kamala Khan

Although the absence of the main character for more than half of the episode may seem counterintuitive, Kamala’s appearance for only 19 minutes in the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel” strengthened the connection between her, her powers and her legacy. Ms. Marvel has repeatedly stressed how important Kamala’s identity as an American of Pakistani descent is to her and how her family, affected by the partition, influenced the life Kamala knew. By showing this story taking place in such an important period as the Section, the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel” not only makes the series more than Kamala’s story, but also inextricably connects Kamala’s personality with her family history and her superhero personality.

Instead of trying to make Kamala’s story universal, Ms. Marvel makes it unique, tied to a specific time and closely related to the general history of a group of people who are underrepresented in superhero stories. Apart from the fact that Kamala’s story is even more ingrained in her personality and heritage, she also works in the narrative, as she brings together all the different aspects that make up Kamala herself. Thus, the 5th episode of “Miss Marvel” brought something new and fresh to the MCU, making Kamala’s story stand out from the many superhero stories, as well as making it better and relevant.

Warning: contains spoilers for Road to Laugh Tale vol. 2!

A controversial One Piece fan theory has been shattered by the second volume of Road to Laugh Tale, a special that is being published in Weekly Shonen Jump while the hit manga by Eiichiro Oda is on a short hiatus. In one page, One Piece answers fan speculation about the fate of Kaido.

The Yonko are the four most powerful pirates in the world of One Piece, who rule over the second half of the Grand Line, called the New World. Luffy and the Straw Hats entered into a conflict with Big Mom first, and then with Kaido, which was resolved in a grand battle on Wano Island where the two Yonko were finally defeated. However, many fans were not satisfied with this conclusion. Both Kaido and Big Mom have been built up over the course of years as the most powerful villains in the series, so many readers expected them to actually come back for an even bigger showdown, despite the fact that they fell into an underground lava lake and were caught in a volcanic explosion.

However, Road to Laugh Tale vol. 2 begins with a splash page and the phrase “Two Emperors have fallen” towering over Kaido and Big Mom’s faces. If that was not clear enough, a caption on the same page also reads “Kaido and Big Mom have been defeated! How will the world react to this upset?” The special goes on to address the changes in the status quo following the fall of the two Yonko, and how the new generation of pirates responsible for this upset will bring chaos to the world. It’s a clear statement that the fall of Kaido and Big Mom has ushered in a new era, and there is no coming back.

Considering how much emphasis One Piece is putting on this “new era” and on the crisis (and opportunities) arising from the fall of two Yonko, it’s very unlikely that Kaido and Big Mom have survived, or that they will make a relevant comeback. It’s understandable that not every fan will agree with the decisions of the author, but having the two characters fall into a lava lake and then a volcano explode under them is – in retrospect – a pretty clear, almost comical, statement that Kaido and Big Mom’s role in the story is over. Now, Road to Laugh Tale has removed all doubt.

In this case, Eiichiro Oda has perhaps been a victim of his own talent in building up characters. Especially in Kaido’s case, the overwhelming strength of the villain was so carefully established that some fans simply cannot accept that he could ever be defeated. However, Road to Laugh Tale vol. 2 proves without a doubt that Kaido and Big Mom’s era is over and that the One Piece story is moving forward in a new, exciting direction.