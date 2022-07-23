One Piece Confirms that Auden’s real strength Has Never Been in His Fencing

Warning: contains spoilers for One Piece: Road to Laugh Tale!

In the One Piece world filled with superpowered characters, Kozuki Oden stands apart not only as one of the greatest warriors of the Four Seas, but also as one whose greatness is not based on eating the Devil’s fruit. However, despite his success on the battlefield, his most important ability had nothing to do with his fighting prowess.

Born of Lord Kozuki Sukiyaki, the leader of the Country of Vano, Oden’s life was established. All he had to do was study the family “business” and stay out of trouble, and in due time he would replace his father as leader. However, Auden had other plans. From the very beginning, he showed a deep disinterest in following the family tradition. Instead, he preferred to have fun, fight and chase women—three skills in which he showed considerable experience. Naturally, this led to the fact that he had problems with the law, and his father exiled him to Kuri, the wild and lawless region of Vano. It was in Kuri that Oden began to grow up and decided that he wanted to do something in his life. His first step towards reform began with the restoration of order in Kuri. Although this restored him to his father’s favor, it did not awaken in him the desire to be a leader.

Rather, it gave rise to a desire to leave Vano and see the world, which he did when he joined the pirate crew of Belous a few years later. As a crew member, Auden further developed his already incredible fighting skills. Indeed, apart from Luffy, Auden was the only known person who injured Kaido in his prime. Accordingly, it would be reasonable for fans to believe that when Gol D. Roger asked Belous to “lend” him the services of Auden for a year, it was done because he wanted to use his fighting skills. In fact, having Auden’s help on the journey was almost the same as taking Belous himself with you. However, the reality is that Roger doesn’t need Orden’s fighting skills. Indeed, apart from his own abilities, the team commanded by Roger could withstand the best of them. As explained in The Road to Laughter, what really made Auden so vital was his translation skills.

The reason Roger begged the Polar Bear to release Auden was perhaps one of the aspects of his family duty in Vano that he wanted to study, namely the ability of the Kozuki clan to read and write in a secret language inscribed on mysterious ponoglyphs. The Kozuki clan was responsible for the inscriptions on the stones hundreds of years ago. As a result, the ability to understand the language was passed on to each subsequent generation. At that moment, Roger realized that he needed someone who could read the stones, and was very happy to run into Auden during his clash with Belous. Roger knew that Auden was the key to being able to continue the journey to Lafayette.

Naturally, Roger also used Kozuki Oden’s fighting abilities, and eventually he became one of the team’s strongest fighters and the most trusted warriors. However, his first and main advantage for Roger was his ability to translate poneglyphs, without which Roger would never have had a chance to ever get One Piece.