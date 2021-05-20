One Piece: Anime May Win New Movie, Website Says

One Piece: A new One Piece movie may be on the way. It is what a Japanese domain website, discovered by anime fans, recently published. The speculations were shared through a Twitter account, whose profile photo refers to Monkey D. Luffy, the series’ protagonist.

One Piece’s latest film production was released in 2019, with the subtitle Stampede (something like a panic escape, in a free translation), directed by Takashi Otsuka.

It is worth remembering that the first films produced for anime resumed the events of the seasons shown up to that point, also serving as a kind of setting for what the audience had already seen.

With the evolution of narratives and technologies in recent years, films have gotten even better. All of this drew the attention of the public, who are still looking forward to a new film production.

See some of the speculative images below, published by Twitter:

A web domain for a new One Piece movie (https://t.co/FfsHRKmS1y) has been registered! It's still unclear if this is an official domain or if this is just some rando registering it, so we don't know if it's official yet but… IT MIGHT BE ACTUALLY HAPPENING AAAAAHHH pic.twitter.com/xybhSQXiSk — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 18, 2021

“A web domain for a new One Piece movie has been registered! It is not yet clear whether this is an official domain or if it is just someone registering it. But it could be really happening ”, wrote the fan.

He added that the domain belongs to Toei Corporation, the company responsible for the production of the anime. In addition, the site was registered in Tokyo, which would make the hypothesis even more consistent.

One Piece: anime completes 22 years of existence in 2021

Created by Eiichiro Oda, the manga was originally published in 1997. Two years later, in 1999, the anime debuted on Fuji Television, becoming a great success. Currently, the production is close to showing the thousandth episode, continuing with great moments for viewers.

Despite this cabalistic number, there was no official confirmation from the broadcaster or producers about the realization of a new feature film for One Piece. The speculative Twitter report still shows that the domain will be active until May 2022. Is it coming?

Currently, the first seasons of the anime can be seen on Netflix.