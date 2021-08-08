One Piece Anime, Episode 987; When It Premieres?

One Piece: With the just released episode 986 of one of the hottest manganimes, it’s time to think about the next one. We tell you when 987 opens. The arrival of the One Piece anime on Crunchyroll was a joy to fans of one of the most acclaimed manganime of all time. This legal alternative for anime is equivalent to the one offered by Manga Plus to follow your manga week by week. You can already enjoy episode 986, so you are probably wondering when you will be able to do the same with episode 987 of One Piece. We tell you all the details.

One Piece – Episode 987: Release Date

Since the premiere last May of the stage of episodes 326 to 746, which includes story arcs of Thriller Bark, War against the Navy (Marineford), the time skip and the first three arcs once they arrive in the New World (Fishmen, Punk Hazard and Dressrosa), Crunchyroll Spain caught up with an endless number of pending chapters.

Those who follow the anime up to date can also access all the previous episodes of this story arc, the Wano Country Arc, which currently covers from episode 890 to episode 987, whose premiere will take place next Sunday, August 15 .

Now, how does One Piece work? The service has two modes: free with ads in some parts of the episodes and premium, which is paid. Currently there is a 14-day free mode to access all content without advertising. Then, the price of the Fan mode is 4.99 euros per month (only one device at a time) or the Mega Fan, designed to be shared with friends, which allows up to 4 devices at the same time.