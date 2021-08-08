One Piece Anime, Episode 986 Now Available: Where To Watch It Online

One Piece Anime: Episode 986 of the popular and successful manganime is out now. We tell you how to watch it online legally and with Spanish subtitles. The arrival of the One Piece anime on Crunchyroll unleashed a real earthquake among lovers of one of the most popular manganime of all time; both for its sales and for its history. Of course, we are talking about a legal alternative for anime, equivalent to the official alternative offered by Manga Plus to follow its manga week by week. We tell you how and where to watch One Piece episode 986 with Spanish subtitles.

One Piece – Episode 986 Now Available: How To Watch It Online Streaming

Since the premiere last May of the stage of episodes 326 to 746, which includes story arcs of Thriller Bark, War against the Navy (Marineford), the time skip and the first three arcs once they arrive in the New World (Fishmen, Punk Hazard and Dressrosa), Crunchyroll Spain caught up with an endless number of pending chapters.

In addition, you can currently access all the previous episodes of this story arc, the Arc of the country of Wano, which currently covers from episode 890 to episode 986 that from this moment is already available.

Now, how does One Piece work? The service has two modes: free with ads in some parts of the episodes and premium, which is paid. Currently there is a 14-day free mode to access all content without advertising. Then, the price of the Fan mode is 4.99 euros per month (only one device at a time) or the Mega Fan, designed to be shared with friends, which allows up to 4 devices at the same time.