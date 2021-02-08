One Piece anime: all filler chapters

The most popular manga of all time has hundreds of episodes, but not all anime sagas correspond to the manga. Seasonal guide.

Starting to read the manga or watch the One Piece anime in 2021 is brave. But it is well worth it. More than 1000 chapters in relation to the vignettes and more than 960 episodes in the production for the small screen. However, as is often the case in almost all successful anime with a weekly publication without breaks by seasons, the series usually reaches the rhythm of the manga and… original stories are included as fillers; that is, non-canonical bows.

The filler of One Piece is not as numerous as that of other manga, but it does exist. Is it worth seeing? That depends on each; there are very interesting chapters. Not surprisingly, if you want to see only the sagas and episodes based on the famous manga by Eiichiro Oda, the most successful of all time with more than 480 million volumes sold, we are going to give you a hand and explain which One Piece arcs are Canonical and what sagas are filler. In an appendix at the end of this article we talk more in depth about what stuffing is and why it exists in the manganime industry.

One Piece anime: all canon sagas and all fillers

We begin by answering the question of how to watch the One Piece anime in full with Spanish subtitles in a legal and official way. The answer is Crunchyroll, a paid VOD platform with different subscription modalities. There is an app for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S; all the information on its website.

The One Piece anime begins airing in October 1999, two years after the manga began. The success of Eiichiro Oda’s comic aroused the interest of the main television networks, but Toei Animation is the one who finally got the rights to broadcast them on FNS (Fuji TV). And so they continue, more than twenty years later among the five most watched anime each week.

Put on your straw hat and get on the boat, because this time you do need to get comfortable to enjoy this exciting story. Will Monkey D. Luffy be the next pirate king?

Season 1 – East Blue Saga (Episodes 1-61)

Filler episodes: from 54 to 60 (The Millennium Dragon arc).

Entrance to the Grand Line

Season 2 – Arabasta Saga (Episodes 62-135)

Filler episodes: 61, 98, 99, 101, 102; 131-135.

Season 3 – Skypiea Saga (Episodes 136-206)

Filler episodes: 136-143; 196 to 206 (Fortress G-8 arch).

Season 4 – Ennies Lobby / Water Saga 7 (Episodes 207-325)

Filler episodes: 220-226; 279-283, 291, 292, 303, 317, 318, 319.

Season 5 – Thriller Bark Saga (Episodes 326 to 384)

Filler Episodes: 326-336 (Ice Hunter); 382-384 (Spa Island).

Season 6 – Marineford Saga (Episodes 385-516)

Filler episodes: 406-407; 426-429; 457-458; 492 (episode with Toriko).