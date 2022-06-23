One Piece 1054: What to expect from the chapter

One Piece’s previous chapter saw Wano Country deliver its much-awaited banquet which Oda famously does at the end of every story arc. The banquet lived up to the expectations, and mixed among all the joy was the incredible excitement generated by the new bounties of the Worst Generation members and the announcement of the new Yonko. At the same time, chaos brewed in the Udon region of Wano, where Admiral Ryokugyu finally made his move.

By demonstrating his incredible powers to the fans for the very first time, the Admiral wiped out King and Queen, along with all the other members of the Beast Pirates present there, with rather ease. Furthermore, he appears to be heading towards the Flower Capital, with Luffy as his next target, and this could well be tackled in One Piece 1054. While the Wano Country arc does look like it’s close to its conclusion, judging by the way Oda has set things up, it’s likely that fans will continue in Wano despite the Four Emperor Saga concluding with this chapter. Either way, fans will have to wait for One Piece 1054 as the series is now set to enter its one-month-long break.

3 One Piece 1054: Admiral Green Bull vs Luffy

Although all the action in the Wano arc wrapped up once Luffy defeated Kaido, it appears that fans could well be in for some more as Green Bull intends to take the head of the Straw Hat Pirate captain, Luffy. Towards the end of the chapter, fans saw him quite close to the capital itself and it looks like he will make his way to the banquet in One Piece 1054. Being an Admiral, it’s quite clear that Green Bull will be incredibly difficult to take down for anyone, even Luffy, as he is extremely injured after his fight against Kaido. That said, the sheer number of allies that Luffy has in the capital seems to be more than enough to subdue an Admiral of the Navy. This suggests that One Piece 1054 might see the Admiral take another route in the country.

While he does intend to take Luffy’s head, it could be that they strike some sort of mutually beneficial agreement. In case Green Bull does attempt to take on Luffy by himself, it goes without saying that it won’t end well for him, especially if Luffy has recovered. In that case, One Piece chapter 1054 will also see the likes of Kid, Law, Killer, Yamato, Zoro, and Sanji join forces to easily deal with the Admiral. Furthermore, it is quite unlikely for Oda to start a major battle in a post-war arc, which is usually laden with information instead of massive fights. As such, a full-on confrontation between the Admiral and the Straw Hat Pirates and the alliance looks rather unlikely.

2 One Piece 1054: Where Is The Pluton?

Quite possibly the most important part of One Piece 1054 could be the Ancient Weapon, Pluton. Mention first during the Arabasta arc, Pluton is known to be a giant warship one shot of which is capable of vaporizing an entire island. Its power is known to be such that it can destroy the entire world. Crocodile, one of the former Shichibukai, was known to be looking for it, however, Nico Robin never disclosed its location to him after reading about it on the Poneglyph in the tomb of the country. One Piece 1053 finally revealed to the fans that the Poneglyph pointed to the Pluton being in Wano, something that Tsukiyaki concurred with. This adds new meaning to why the borders of Wano were closed for so long. The Pluton is, after all, an incredibly powerful weapon that the Kozuki Clan would not have wanted to fall into the hands of the World Government. With Tsukiyaki knowing about its location, it’s possible that fans could very well get to see this Ancient Weapon in One Piece 1054.

While Pluton has been explicitly called to be a warship, it ending up being a human would be a cool twist from the author. Aside from the Pluton, Nico Robin also has some other information to read about. The Straw Hat Pirates are currently in possession of six different Poneglyphs, two of which are Road Poneglyphs. As such, all this information needs to be delivered to the fans slowly and the next chapter of the series might be the start of that. With an Admiral heading towards the country and an incredibly vast amount of information ready to be dumped on the fans, One Piece’s next saga is all but set to kick off with a bang.

1 When Will One Piece 1054 Release?

Since One Piece's Four Emperor Saga has now wrapped up, it is time for the series to enter its final saga, as announced earlier by Eiichiro Oda. As such, the author will now be taking a month-long break to make preparations for the final act of the series. One piece 1054 is going to be released on July 25, 2022. While the wait for the next chapter of the story is quite long, fans will get some interesting drafts from Oda that were previously discarded as a part of the "Road to Laugh Tale" project to make the wait a bit easier.