One Piece 1053: What to expect from the chapter

One Piece 1052 fell earlier this week, and the celebration continued in the country of Vano after the fall of Kaido, Big Mama and Orochi. When Momonosuke finally proclaimed himself shogun of the country, people were no longer forced to starve, drinking water became clean, and slavery was completely abolished. At the same time, there was a small time jump in the chapter, after which Luffy and Zoro finally woke up. In Ringo, the death of the fallen was revered, and probably the Ode could have touched on this in One Piece 1053.

The most important part of the chapter, which is likely to be central in the upcoming one, is, of course, the conversation of the World Government with Cipher Paul and the arrival of Admiral Ryokugyu in the Country of Vano. Meanwhile, the newspaper has finally reached Vano, and huge rewards for everyone will be revealed soon. All this and much more is likely to be touched upon in One Piece 1053.

One Piece 1053: New Emperors and Bounties

In the previous chapter of One Piece, Apu, one of the members of the Worst Generation, brought a newspaper with all the key information about the events in the country of Vano. By defeating Big Mama and Kaido, the members of the Worst Generation are likely to significantly increase their numbers and even receive new titles of Emperors of the Sea. First of all, Oda is likely to be dealing with the upcoming awards in One Piece 1053, starting with the likes of the Straw Hat Pirates, which will receive a significant increase.

Among the crew members, you should beware of Nico Robin, Yamato, Sanji, Zoro and, of course, Captain Monkey D. Luffy. Other characters whose awards fans can see in the next chapter of the story are likely to be Eustace Captain Kid, The Killer and Trafalgar Lowe. These characters have certainly played a key role in the events of the Vano Country Arc and thus deserve the huge awards that will be presented to them. The likes of Apu and perhaps even Basil Hawkins, if he is alive, can also increase their rewards, as expected from an all-out war.

More importantly, the Ode will also focus on the new Emperors of the Sea in One Piece 1053. As Apu teased earlier, the newspaper also includes information about those who are now called Emperors, and this is certainly exciting. It is expected that after the fall of Big Mama and Kaido, the next generation will rise soon. It goes without saying that Luffy will take center stage and probably receive the highest award from the members of the next generation.

His reward is likely to be close to 4.6 billion Kaido berries and may exceed the mark of 4 billion berries. Many already considered Luffy the Emperor of the Sea, so his appearance among the new Emperors was not unexpected. Trafalgar Lowe and Eustace Captain Kid could have been with him. Interestingly, among the new emperors there are other people worthy of the title, such as Buggy, Dracul Mihawk and even the remaining Citibukai. If this is the case, then a completely new system with more than four emperors may appear in One Piece 1053.

One Piece 1053: Rekugyu in the country of Vano

Towards the end of the last chapter, fans saw Admiral Ryokugyu approaching the country of Vano. One Piece 1053 is sure to focus on it more as it gets closer to the boundaries of the earth. It is likely that Rekugyu will make his way into the country, and, interestingly, it may end anyway. No matter how strong he is, it would be unwise for him to fight the entire alliance in battle, since he has no chance against everyone at once.

However, earlier Oda hinted that he, like Fujitora, has his own sense of justice, which could potentially go against the wishes of the World Government. If this is indeed the case, fans can see how Rekugyu’s sense of justice in One Piece 1053 comes into play and ends up doing the Straw Hat Pirates and the alliance a favor. However, chapter 1053 will almost certainly give fans a better look at the abilities of his devil fruit.

One Piece 1053: When will the chapter be released?

One piece is sent for a month-long break after the upcoming chapter is completed. So this will be the last chapter before the big break. According to MangaPlus, the release date of One Piece 1053 is June 19, 2022. Fans can read the chapter for free in the MangaPlus or Shonen Jump app. After the chapter, One Piece will return at the end of July and begin a new saga with chapter 1054.