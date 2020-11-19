One person dies from COVID-19 every 17 seconds

Europe faces a serious crisis due to Covid-19, as on average one person dies every 17 seconds from the disease.

Someone in Europe dies from the coronavirus (Covid-19) every 17 seconds, as the continent reappears as the epicenter of the deadly pandemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Europe accounts for 28 percent of global cases and 26 percent of cumulative deaths in the region,” Hans Kluge, WHO’s European regional director, said on Thursday, the Telegraph reported.

“Last week, Europe recorded more than 29,000 new deaths from COVID-19. That’s a person who dies every 17 seconds. ”

Infections in Europe decreased for the first time in months

Kluge said the number of deaths from the virus rose by 18 percent in Europe last week, but added that new measures taken by European governments appear to be working, with the total number of weekly cases falling for the first time by three. months.

Weekly new infections fell 10 percent last week, to 1.8 million, with several nations, including France, Spain and the United Kingdom, imposing new lockdowns in the face of a resurgence.

However, the WHO warned of premature lifting of the new restrictions amid political pressure to do so.

“We are seeing more and more signs related to health systems overwhelmed with reports that in France, for example, intensive care wards have been above 95 percent capacity for 10 days,” Kluge said.

“There have been more than 15.7 million COVID-19 cases and almost 355,000 deaths reported to the WHO, with more than 4 million more cases in November in the WHO European region alone,” he said. “We have the tools to go after the virus, not the people.”

As we have reported in Somagnews, the virus has infected more than 56 million people worldwide and killed more than 1.3 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.



