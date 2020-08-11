One of These Nights hide a secret message

Red Velvet’s music video gave way to some fan theories about their hidden message. Red Velvet has shown their versatility through their different comebacks, where they always surprise with their talent and charisma. However, when talking about One Of These Nights, some fans of the idol group consider that the music video tells a hidden story beyond what meets the eye.

Fan theories point out that the music video for One Of These Nights portrayed some moments about the Sewol Ferry tragedy, thus honoring the history and memory of those who lost their lives. Do you want to know more about this theory? Keep reading and we will tell you the details.

In 2014, a terrible accident occurred in the history of South Korea: the wreck of the Sewol Ferry. The boat that carried 475 passengers on board, most of them students, was returning from an excursion when suddenly it began to sink. This accident was marked in the memory of the country because, due to the negligence and bad decisions of the personnel in charge to handle the situation, many lives were lost.

Now, why are there fans who think One Of These Nights represents this event? In some Red Velvet teasers for this release, paper boats were used, which attracted attention because it is one of the symbols used to mourn those who lost their lives in this accident.

On the other hand, the digital cover of the mini album shows Yeri out of focus in the photo and, some interpreted this fact by relating that, at that time, Yeri was 18 years old, the average age of the students traveling on the Sewol Ferry.

At the beginning of the video a corridor that could look like inside a ship is shown and we see Seulgi locked in one of the rooms looking through the keyhole, which could represent the students who followed the instruction to return to the rooms to, supposedly, stay safe.



