One of the Twin Siblings Bitcoin One Invested in Silver

The Reddit post, which tells the investment story of the twin brothers, made readers say “these are sure fraternal twins”. The brothers inherited 100 thousand dollars from their uncles; one silver and one Bitcoin invested. See how they are doing now.

The user who opened an account on Reddit with the name “TheDumbTwin”, which means “stupid twin sister”, told the story of the investment split in different directions with her twin brother. The two brothers lost their uncle from pancreatic cancer in 2013. His uncles stated that he left 100 thousand dollars to each of them with his will.

Since the brothers did not want their money to be scrapped suddenly, they decided to allocate some of this legacy left to them for investment. As Cointelegraph reported, one of the brothers chose to invest in silver and the other in Bitcoin. Can you guess which is the foolish brother before you have heard the full story yet?

Someone invested in silver, another in Bitcoin

The Reddit user explained that he and his brother discussed different ways of investing after the money was received. He has been interested in silver investment for the last 10 years; He stated that he argues that silver is the best alternative to stocks and bonds. The twin brother was just learning Bitcoin and was determined that his payoff would be exponential.

However, the user of Reddit stated that he said that Bitcoin was speculation and that he was trying to discourage his twin brother from this investment. “TheDumbTwin” thought it would be a total waste of money and strongly opposed the BTC investment.

A bitcoin was about $ 100 back then

The Reddit user explained that his brother did not listen to him and made an investment of $ 50,000 in Bitcoin. Bitcoin was worth around $ 100 at the time, and its twin brother had more than 500 BTC. On the other hand, he stated that he invested most of his money in stocks and 30 thousand dollars in silver.

According to a Reddit user, the BTC investor brother did not even sell one of the Bitcoins he bought, or even exchanged them for other cryptocurrencies. His twin brother was already in a high-paying job, and he had no reason to exchange their Bitcoins.

“TheDumbTwin” invested 30 thousand dollars in silver in 2013 that currently only 26 thousand dollars; He says that the total value of all his investments is below $ 100,000. On the other hand, he states that his twin now has over $ 10 million with the Bitcoins he bought in 2013.

“My brother’s Bitcoin wealth alone is over 100 times my net worth”

“I’m jealous!”

“TheDumbTwin” says his brother still has more than 500 Bitcoins. He says that his brother will retire soon and will live a wonderful life with his savings. The BTC investor states that many trips have been planned with his brother’s wife and children and that he is already well on track for the rest of his life.

As happy as the Reddit user was for his twin, he says that he was jealous of him and hurt when he thought he was going to be bright. “TheDumbTwin” says he always tells himself “if you made the same investment, you wouldn’t have to work anymore,” adds that he doesn’t know if this feeling can be overcome.

“My brother gave me a Bitcoin now and I will not sell it”



