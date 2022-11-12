One of the stars of Nope Jordan Peele tells how they made the director cry during the audition

Get out… Jordan Peele cried?

Brandon Perea recently met with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss The Critics Choice Rising Star Award, which will be presented to him on November 13. Soon the discussion turned to the actor’s breakthrough role as Angel Tores in Peel’s science fiction thriller about UFOs. The actor said that in the original script Angel was much nicer and less irritable, but he decided to stand out and played this character a little more sharply. The actor said:

I got an email saying there was a vacancy in Jordan Peele’s unnamed project, and I assumed it would be a day player role. I taped myself and decided to play the character more worryingly. Angel was originally written as a nicer dude, but I wanted to stand out — and I know that tech store employees are angry because they’re smarter than all the shoppers. (Laughs.)

This decision clearly played into the actor’s hands. We know that Perea’s audition impressed the director so much that Jordan Peele rewrote the role of Angel. Perea says he was asked to call back via Zoom, where he had an improv session with Peel. In this callback, the actor found out that he got the role, which made him cry. The demonstration of emotions must have gone to the director, because he also began to cry. As Perea explained:

Well, I got a call back, and then I was invited to do an improv session at Zoom with Jordan — I call and he’s like, “So with the character you brought me, I’m going to have to rewrite the script for I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to get this job, but I’m just glad that I can appear before Jordan Peele.” I’m going to rewrite it.” I started crying and telling him all my chatter about how all the ups and downs of emotions associated with trying to succeed in Hollywood were worth it. And then he started crying too.

Can you imagine an improv session with one of the creators and stars of “Kay and Peel,” one of the best comedy series of all time, not to mention the Oscar-winning director, and make them cry when all is said and done? It’s such a wonderful and touching story, and it’s great to see that the career of a young actor is on the rise. Although “No” may have received mixed critical reviews and many do not consider it the best of Jordan Peele’s films, it still had significant box office success. This will undoubtedly help propel Brandon Perea’s career on an upward trajectory. I can’t wait to see what the actor does next and wish him good luck in receiving the award!

One of Brandon Perea’s upcoming new films is the thriller AMP House, co-written with Dame Pierre and Mike Ware. In the meantime, you can enjoy his performance at Nope when it airs on November 18. All you need is a Peacock subscription.