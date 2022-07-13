One of the Splash Mountain boats is apparently ready for a makeover after it sank with guests inside, watch the video

Splash Mountain is preparing for an overhaul that will completely change the characters and history of the legendary attraction. And judging by a recent video, it seems that the upgrade and overhaul cannot happen soon enough, since the popular attraction clearly needs to be finalized. A video has emerged showing one of the vehicle logs in Magic Kingdom sinking with riders on board.

The video, which was apparently originally posted on Facebook but has since been re-posted on Twitter, was filmed by a guest on the attraction in a magazine behind the place where the flooding occurred. You can see how the guests are trying to figure out what to do when the log sinks in the water and everyone is trying to leave the ship.

Another splash of a mountain car sinking??? Is it like 3rd now? pic.twitter.com/3oJlWDMLHx13 July 2022

As mentioned in the post above, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Splash Mountain car sink. This is at least the third such incident since August 2020. At the beginning of the year, the attraction really underwent repairs. It’s pretty standard practice for Splash Mountain to do maintenance after the holiday season when the crowd is minimal. But it is clear that what causes the boats to sink has not been completely eliminated.

Despite the fact that regular maintenance is carried out in the Disneyland and Walt Disney World versions of the attraction, it will certainly not be a shock if it is decided to postpone some work, given that the attraction is in line for a more significant overhaul. . Splash Mountain will be the new attraction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While the attraction will remain a log chute, everything else will have to be replaced.

It can be assumed that when the attraction fails due to a change in theme, track cars will also undergo a major overhaul. Even if the main route of the attraction does not change, technology has changed over the past 30 years, and the new version of Splash Mountain will probably be updated in every conceivable way, if only to simplify the maintenance of the attraction in the future. perform. It is likely that the age of the rides is one of the reasons why we are seeing these problems.

It is unclear when exactly this work will begin. Tiana’s adventure in Bayou was assigned an opening date of “the end of 2024” in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the date of the official closure of the current Splash Mountain is not reported. Most likely, this will happen sooner rather than later, since Splash Mountain is just a huge attraction, and the amount of work that will need to be done will be extensive. I’ve heard rumors that the closure could happen as early as this fall, which gives Imagineers about two years to complete the transformation.