The massive explosion caused by the fire of ammonium nitrate fertilizer in Beirut last day, according to experts, is one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. The explosion is known to have one-tenth the density of Hiroshima.

The consequences of the huge explosion that took place in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, are hoping to come across. The explosion, in which at least 135 people died and about 5000 people were injured, a team of expert engineers at Sheffield University conducted a research on how severe the explosion was by looking at its videos and photos.

Calculating the power of the explosion, the team said that there was an explosion equivalent to 1000 to 1500 tons of TNT with the intensity to support that it was an explosion caused by 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate fertilizer. According to this number, the intensity of the explosion is one tenth of Hiroshima, the first nuclear bomb used against people in a war on earth. If we put the nuclear explosions aside, it was announced to be much larger than the explosion of a conventional weapon.

Professor of explosion protection engineering at the university. “There are simple rules that relate the maximum expansion of the fireball to its original explosive size, and according to some measurements taken from online video images, we think the blast is equivalent to 1000 – 1500 tons of TNT power,” said Andy Tyas.

“Definitely one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history”

Tyas said that they analyzed with videos how long after the explosion and the shock wave came to the points a few hundred meters later, all of these fit the power of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate. “If this information is correct, it means the explosion has perhaps 10 percent of the density of the Hiroshima bomb,” Tyas said, “regardless of its full power, this is undoubtedly one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and much larger than any conventional weapon.” .

Stating that the effects of the incident were a disaster for infrastructure, economic livelihoods and the environment, especially for people, Tyas went down in history as an explosion similar to that seen in the 2300-ton ammonium nitrate explosion reported in 1947.

The biggest problem is the windows

Tyas said that the explosion of this magnitude will cause fatal damage to buildings that are not reinforced for several hundred meters, and that the main danger is glass. The windows can rupture with the effect of the explosion and cause damage at distances beyond 1 km.



