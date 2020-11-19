One of the favorites will return as a special episode

Actress Sara Martins will be the lucky one to return to the BBC series as DS Camille Bordey to be part of a special two-episode story set to air in 2021.

Returning to Saint Marie, Camille is rumored to be embroiled in an ongoing investigation involving her mother, Mayor Catherine Bordey. Likewise, Catherine will see her life terribly ruined when her friend dies, putting her in grave danger.

Sara said in a statement:

“There are some characters that never leave you and I am still Camille, wherever I go.”

“After many years, people still refer to me and send their love to me as Camille, so it was obvious that I had to come back and the 10th anniversary is the perfect opportunity!

On the other hand, the actress added that she was very excited for wanting to celebrate the longevity of Death in Paradise, claiming that playing the role of Camille changed her life considerably, she added that she was really grateful for the program saying that she felt she was going to “come home” with new and old acquaintances.

“I’m very happy to be wearing Camille’s ‘glitter’ again.”

Death in Paradise now stars Ralf Little as the main detective. The show has also previously announced the participation of other stars who will be invited for its 10th season, including some familiar faces.

Acclaimed guests will include Jason Manford and former Emmerdale as well as Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher. They will also be joined by Patrick Robinson, best known for playing Ash in Casualty.

We also know that fans will be happy to know that season 10 will feature the return of Joséphine Jobert, who left the show a few years ago as Sergeant Florence Cassell. Death in Paradise airs on BBC One.



