One Of Four 5G Phones Sold Is iPhone

Counterpoint Research published its October 5G smartphone market report. Accordingly, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro managed to dominate the 5G phone market as soon as they went on sale.

Apple had to introduce the iPhone 12 family a month later than expected due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the company released its family’s entry-level model, the iPhone 12 mini, and the top-end model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, almost two months later than the regular launch schedule. It was wondered how this situation would affect iPhone sales, so the results will make faces laugh at Apple.

According to Counterpoint Research’s October 2020 5G Smartphone Market report, the iPhone 12-iPhone 12 Pro duo accounted for almost 1 in 4 of all 5G smartphone sales in October. The Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Note20, Samsung’s most recent flagships, achieved a total market share of only 6 percent.

Top 5G smartphones sold in October

5G, which is not yet available in our country, has become more widespread in the smartphone market in 2020. 5G connectivity support has become the standard for flagship phones, while many mid-range and high-end phones have also introduced support for 5G connectivity. As such, 5G smartphones have created a significant market in themselves.

October 2020 5G Smartphone Market Shares

iPhone 12 – 16 percent

iPhone 12 Pro – 8 percent

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – 4 percent

Huawei Nova 7 5G – 3 percent

Huawei P40 5G – 3 percent

OPPO A72 5G – 3 percent

Huawei P40 Pro 5G – 3 percent

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G – 2 percent

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G – 2 percent

OPPO Reno 4 SE – 2 percent



