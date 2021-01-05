One Night in Miami: Watch the Regina King Movie Trailer

Everything indicates that a strong competitor to the Oscars is coming. One Night in Miami, drama directed by Regina King (Watchmen), had its first trailer released. With its debut at the Venice Film Festival in 2020, the drama became the first film directed by an African American woman to enter the festival.

The plot of the film has a story full of powerful figures. With a fictional account, One Night in Miami is based on a historic night in 1964 when four black icons of sports, music and activism came together. Check out the trailer:

When boxer Cassius Clay, future Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree, of Riverdale), wins heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, he decides to celebrate with his friends: activist Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir of Peaky Blinders), the singer Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton) and American football player Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge, Stars Beyond Time). The conversations of the four friends run through civil rights movements and the racial injustice of society at the time.

Director Regina King is already a veteran in awards for her performance: she won the Oscar for If Beale Street Talked as Best Supporting Actress, in addition to the Emmy as Best Actress for Watchmen.

Now she is strongly rated as a candidate for the Best Direction award at the Oscars, which could make her the first black woman to compete in this category. In addition, the four protagonists are also rated for some indication.

Purchased by Amazon Studios, the film was released in a few theaters in December and will premiere worldwide on January 15 on Prime Video streaming.