One Netflix Resident Evil game element is (oddly enough) accurate

Attention: Spoilers for Resident Evil from Netflix

Netflix’s Resident Evil has been sharply criticized for its lack of fidelity to the source of the video game, but there is one element of the gameplay that the series drew attention to. There have been six films in the Resident Evil franchise, which is headed by Milla Jovovich, and to date they are the most successful films based on game ownership. Since the games debuted in the late 90s, Resident Evil has appeared in almost all environments. From comics to anime movies, every fan will find something of their own. However, the live performances largely ignored the games.

The Jovovich Resident Evil saga has mixed characters and monsters to tell its own story. While Netflix’s Resident Evil uses the backstory of the games, it also pretty much tells the original story. It offers viewers a very different take on cult villain Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) — although the twist shows WHY he’s so different — and takes place between two time periods. The show seems to have been a success in the Netflix ratings, although it was met with mostly negative reviews both because of its large deviations from the games and because of its writing and performance.

Netflix’s Resident Evil really supports word games, from subtle nods like red and green grasses to the use of monsters like giant spiders or Liqueurs. There are also moments of tension in the series, but unlike the survival horror in the most famous parts of the game franchise, there is almost no horror here. While fans may feel let down by Netflix’s Resident Evil, episode 5 is surprisingly faithful to the puzzle-solving elements found in games.

Netflix’s Resident Evil Devotes an Entire Episode to Solving Puzzles

In the fifth episode of Resident Evil Home Movies, which may not appear in the second season, Jade (Tamara Smart) and Billy (Sienna Agudong) dig into the mysterious past of their father Albert. They discover a hidden email warning them to run if he doesn’t enter the code every 24 hours. This leads them to search for treasures around their house, where Albert has left them mysterious puzzles that they must solve. In one example, Jade has to play a “Moonlight Sonata” on the piano to open a hidden area—just like Rebecca Chambers did in the original Resident Evil game. They also need to use a dog whistle to open a secret door leading to the basement, which was another mystery from the Resident Evil remake.

“Home Movies” is, in fact, a tribute to the Resident Evil gameplay with puzzle solving. In most games, players read notes and diaries to solve puzzles or gain access to new areas, and in the episode finale, Jade and Billy find Albert’s hidden laboratory. It is there that they discover his deeper connections to Umbrella and his past, including playing a video file revealing Lisa Trevor from the games. “Home Movies” is one of the most creative outlets for Netflix’s Resident Evil, but the lack of any real tension in it is a problem, since it’s just two teenagers hunting for treasure around their own home. Of all the elements that the Netflix series could extract from the source material, an entire episode with puzzle solving is one of the strangest creative solutions.