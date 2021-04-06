One more tip for the release of Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A were introduced last February. However, the original Narzo 30 still hasn’t surfaced. However, this may change soon. The fact that Narzo 30 is seen in Geekbench’s database shows that the promotion of the phone is not far away.

MediaTek’s Helio P95 processor is at the heart of the smartphone, according to the benchmark test result. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone scores 517 points in the single core test and 1682 points in the multi-core test. In the benchmark test, it is also seen that the phone works with Android 11.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth previously hinted that there will be two versions of the phone, 4G and 5G. It is not difficult to understand that the one that passes the benchmark test will be the 4G version.

According to previous leaks, Realme Narzo 30 will come with 5000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging support. 162.35 x 75.46 x 9.45 mm. the device weighs 198 grams.