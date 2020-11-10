One More Thing: how to watch the Apple event today

This Tuesday (10), starting at 3:00 pm, the last major Apple hardware event of 2020 will take place. With the prompt “One More Thing”, the phrase is a tribute to Steve Jobs, the company’s iconic CEO, who used the phrase to announce a special surprise at the very end of the events.

As the phrase refers to the surprise, we wondered what will happen in today’s presentation. Yesterday (9), we made some bets here at TecMundo on a possible transition from Mac computers to the new ARM processors.

How can I attend the Apple event?

As with its events, Apple will host the stream on its website. Alternatively, you can watch the event on YouTube, starting at 3pm (Brasília time) today. The presentation will probably be available on the sharing platform after its completion, meaning if you miss it, you can watch it later.

But, if you don’t want to miss a minute of the event, and be the first to hear about the new MacBook Air and Pro laptops with ARM processors, just click on the YouTube stream below, and set your reminder.



