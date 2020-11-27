One more postponement claim for Nokia 9.3 PureView

Rumors about a follower of the 2019 Nokia 9 PureView, which is expected to be called the Nokia 9.3 PureView, have been around for a long time. According to recent rumors, HMD Global has delayed the introduction of this phone once again.

A while ago, it was stated that the smartphone will become official before the end of 2020. However, according to a new claim, it will be necessary to wait a little longer for Nokia’s flagship phone. While it was stated that the introduction of the Nokia 9.3 PureView was postponed to the first half of 2021, no concrete date was given on this issue.

However, it is possible to find some positives in this delay. The possibility of the Qualcomm Snadpragon 875 processor, which is expected to become official in early December, at the heart of the Nokia 9.3 PureView has been raised with this delay. Phones with this processor are expected to be on the market from mid-January.

It can be said that the choice of Snapdragon 875 was also effective in HMD Global’s decision to delay. If the smartphone was introduced this month or December, it would have to come with the Snapdragon 865 processor. The launch of Snapdragon 875 processor phones immediately after the announcement could have caused the Nokia 9.3 PureView to remain in the background of the competition.

Still, all the claims and rumors about the Nokia 9.3 PureView need to be approached with caution. It is worth noting that no clear statement has yet been received from HMD Global on the subject.



