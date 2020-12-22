One more post for Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro will be officially revealed on December 23. As the countdown towards the promotional event approaches the end, sharing about the clock continues. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared another photo of the watch.

Details about Realme Watch S Pro are known thanks to previous posts. The smart watch has a 1.39 inch round screen. This AMOLED panel also features “Always On Display”. The smart watch will appear in a stainless steel case.

Realme Watch S Pro’s battery will be fully charged within two hours. With this charging process, the watch will be able to work for two weeks.

2 days until The Stylish New Pro arrives in Town!

RT if you’re excited for 23rd Dec!#realmeWatchSPro pic.twitter.com/7RuTTQFVKF — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 21, 2020

Realme Watch S Pro will appear before users with 15 different sports tracking modes. This tracking process can be carried out more accurately with dual GPS. Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor and water resistance up to 5 ATM are among the features of the watch. It is necessary to wait until December 23 to learn all the details.



