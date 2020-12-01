One more penalty from Italy to Apple for iPhone

Apple was punished by Italy for making misleading claims about the water resistance of iPhone models. The country’s competition agency, AGCM, fined the company 10 million euros. The affected iPhone dates back to the 2017 iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

In the statement made; Apple has been accused of not being clear enough about its water-resistant claims. It is stated that the claim that iPhones can stay in water at a depth of 1 to 4 meters for 30 minutes is valid only in the laboratory environment.

AGCM also criticizes Apple’s failure to consider water damage under warranty, despite marketing the iPhones as water resistant.

AGCM punished Apple about two years ago for slowing down devices with software updates. At that time, Samsung had its share of the wrath of the institution.

Apple was also fined 10 million euros for the iPhone at that time. The Cupertino-based company was blamed for not giving customers much information about the batteries of their devices and for unannounced performance of older iPhones.



