One more feature of OnePlus 8T has been confirmed

OnePlus continues to share information about its new flagship phone OnePlus 8T before the October 14 launch. The company, which has already revealed the various features of the smartphone, has now confirmed that there will be an ultra wide-angle camera on the back of the phone.

The news that an ultra-wide-angle camera will be found on the back of the OnePlus 8T has previously been on the agenda. It was stated that there are four cameras in total on the back of the smartphone and they can be placed in a rectangular module similar to Samsung’s. The images leaked on the internet also confirmed this claim.

It is known that the OnePlus 8T will come with a 4500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging support. It is stated that the battery of the phone will be charged in less than 40 minutes. The 120Hz AMOLED screen is also among the confirmed features of the phone.

Strike a pose 📸 with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 4, 2020

This screen is said to be flat unlike the OnePlus 8. It is also spoken that there will be a round camera hole in the upper left corner of the screen. It is currently unknown whether the phone has features such as wireless charging and water resistance.

OnePlus 8T will be introduced on October 14, as we mentioned above. It wouldn’t come as a surprise that new information on the phone will be verified before this date.



