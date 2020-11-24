One more confirmation for the Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A12 recently received Bluetooth certification. The smartphone is now approved by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The FCC’s certification reveals some important details about the phone.

The phone with the FCC approved model number SM-A125M / DS contains a battery with the model number EB-A217ABY. The exact capacity of this battery is unknown. However, the A21s battery with model number EB-BA217ABY has a capacity of 5000 mAh. It will not be surprising that the battery with model number EB-A217ABY also comes with the same capacity.

In the document in question, it is seen that the Galaxy A12 will come with 15W charging support. Galaxy A21s also appeared before users with 15W charging support.

The FCC documentation does not provide any further details about the phone’s other features. However, according to Geekbench’s benchmark test results, the phone will have a Helio P35 processor and 3 GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will likely come with a PLS TFT display like the A11. The fingerprint scanner placed on the edge, triple rear camera and 32 to 64 GB internal storage options are among the features of the phone.



