One more certificate for Samsung Galaxy M62

News about the Samsung Galaxy M62 has been around for a while. The smartphone previously appeared in the database of official institutions with the model number SM-M625F / DS. A new one was added to these. Galaxy M62 was spotted in Thai NBTC’s database.

NBTC’s database does not contain details about the technical specifications of the Galaxy M62. Here is the information that only the phone will have 4G support. However, a benchmark test in Geekbench makes it possible to get more details about the device.

The smartphone will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system. At the heart of the phone will be the Exynos 9825 processor. This processor will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. However, it seems likely that other memory options will be offered for the phone.

Galaxy M62 recently appeared in the database of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Here, 7000 mAh capacity battery, 25W charging adapter, USB-C input and 3.5 mm. It was also possible to see features such as headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy M62 seems to be officially named the Galaxy F62 in some countries. The inclusion of the model number SM-E625F / DS in the FCC database strengthens this possibility. It is currently unclear when the smartphone will become official.