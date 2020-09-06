One more bad news for iPhone 12 release date

Another bad news has come for the highly anticipated iPhone 12 release date. While the model is expected to be introduced in the near future, factories that are not working due to the epidemic have delayed the time. Now the release date has been set to a later date due to the late supply for the processors of the models.

In the past days, some of the features and price information that the iPhone 12 family will have showed itself. However, the information that the release date of the model is postponed in every news report has become a habit among the readers.

Processor delay for iPhone 12 release date

As is known, Apple works with supplier companies for the production of its models. Broadcom, one of these suppliers, also reported that their production was interrupted. For this reason, he stated that the deliveries to be made can be made at the end of 2020. This means that there is a 3-4 month delay for the release of the new model.

Broadcom, which caused the decision to delay the iPhone 12 release date, is producing for the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth hardware of iPhone models. This means the delay of the most important parts for the models.

There is no information about when the promotion will be made by Apple. With the emergence of too many leaks and allegations on the subject, distrust began to occur in the news.

As it is known, the new model family will meet with users as iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.



