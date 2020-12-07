One month after the end, they will have their first meeting.

The cast of Supernatural will meet Stacey Abrams at a virtual event. Check out the details!

It’s been less than a month since Supernatural ended its run after fifteen seasons, but the cast of The CW series is already preparing for their first post-show reunion.

Together with the Supernatural fan, Stacey Abrams and the creator of the series, Eric Kripke for a live virtual event that will take place on Tuesday, December 9, and whose details we present below in Somagnews.

The event is part of a fundraiser for Fair Fight, an organization whose initiative aims to ensure that elections in the United States are more equitable.

Join me & #SPNFamily superfan @staceyabrams for the first #SPN reunion post-finale! THIS TUESDAY AT 9PM ET. I'll answer fan questions & auction off a Season 1 CREW JACKET! Sign up below! (If you live in Georgia, VOTE on Jan 5 & make sure everyone you know votes!!) #TheBoys https://t.co/StlC5YM0Pp — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) December 6, 2020

This is how the reunion of Supernatural will be!

According to the event information page, the fundraiser “brings together series creator Eric Kripke and stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and the cast of Supernatural in your living room. The event will feature discussions about the program and live performances by the cast. ”

The reunion also includes other surprises: “We want you to join our live conversation so much that we will also offer some incentives: Top contributors and winners of trivia questions will receive exclusive supernatural keepsakes directly from the cast and crew, including an First-year SPN, crew badges, exclusive experiences with SPN cast members, and even parts of one of the Impalas. ”

Supernatural’s bonding with Abrams isn’t likely to come as a big surprise to fans, as it was revealed in a previous Time interview that she’s a huge fan of the series.

After revealing how much she likes Supernatural, she earned great recognition from Kripke in the days after the presidential election. At the time, Abrams wrote that he was saving the series’ final episodes for an epic marathon.

Abrams ran for governor of the state of Georgia in 2018, and after a narrow defeat that was marked by allegations of voter suppression, he directed his efforts toward addressing those issues by founding the Fair Fight Action organization.



