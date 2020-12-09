One million COVID infections in 5 days

The United States surpassed 15 million cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, amid an accelerated escalation of infections and five days after having reached fourteen million. With these data, it continues to occupy the first position worldwide.

The country reached the first million COVID-19 cases 100 days after the first known contagion was confirmed. It took 44 days to exceed two million. But now, in the midst of the sharpest rebound, it is taking just five days to register millions of infections.

Some health authorities believe that we are already seeing the effect of trips and family gatherings on Thanksgiving, which took place despite the incisive recommendations to stay at home.

The state of California, for example, recorded its record of daily infections on Monday with 34,490. It was an exponential increase compared to the previous high (22,369), which was recorded just three days earlier.

Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, explained that the latest increases “reflect actions we took at the end of November that we cannot reverse. What we can do is change our actions today so that, in two or three weeks, we are not reporting a torrent of events as disastrous as this one. “



