While Shonen Jump is home to many of the major franchises defining modern manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is poised to be her next big hit. “The Man with the Chainsaw” has attracted many devoted fans due to its artistic style, plot, philosophizing and unique grotesqueness. “The Man with the Chainsaw” is a story that continues to bear fruit, solidifying its fate as the next hit of the publication.

“The Man with the Chainsaw” is the story of Denji, a cute tramp who pays off his late father’s debts by moonlighting as a demon hunter. Devils are the physical manifestation of humanity’s diverse fears, and they prey on people at every opportunity. Denji’s main companion is Pochita, a chubby devil who looks like a dog, with a chainsaw stuck in his face. Denji and Pochita are connected by an indissoluble bond, which arose due to the fact that the couple almost died at the hands of a powerful devil. Pochita vowed to live on as the new heart of Denji, as a result of which Denji turned into a titled Man with a chainsaw: a destructive creature with chainsaws sticking out of its limbs. However, he also retains his humanity after the transformation, and this fact immediately puts him in the field of view of the Japanese government. From there, he meets with their official devil hunters and begins a working relationship with them. What follows is an insanely escalating war between a Man with a Chainsaw and Devils, while Denji is engaged in office politics for life and death.

“The Man with the Chainsaw” is a refreshing comic that combines supernatural and senen motifs with grotesque monsters. However, this is more than just a set of links. The sense of style and action that Fujimoto creates for the characters creates another layer of unique storytelling. For example, the basic form of the actors consists of a typical state wardrobe, which is constantly contrasted with the madness of the reality of Denji. Thus, even the choice of clothes emphasizes the violence that Denji is experiencing and the philosophical elements of the series. “The Man with the Chainsaw” can easily be called a nihilist or an anarchist, but the narrative does not correspond to either, because the plot revolves around government employees. A recurring theme is the pursuit of personal growth and responsibility, despite rampant corruption in trusted institutions. Fujimoto distinguishes “The Man with the Chainsaw” from others by carefully balancing nihilistic plot rhythms with Denji’s personal journey along the path of growth and responsibility.

Combat scenes are almost mandatory for Shonen Jump movies, but Fujimoto does his best to highlight them. The fighting scenes in “The Man with the Chainsaw” are incredibly bloody and have attracted the attention of Shonen Jump fans because they are one of the brightest in the genre. The layout and decoration of these panels demonstrate the fickle energy that every Devil possesses, and play a role in why a Man with a Chainsaw is destined to become the next big hit — the scene of a Man fighting with a chainsaw cannot be confused with any other manga.

Chainsaw Man is a completely chaotic and ruthless manga that opens a new era for Shonen Jump. It’s a digestible and dynamic series, grotesque but not too gratuitous, and hostile but not malicious. The upcoming anime adaptation of The Man with the Chainsaw, skillfully combining entertainment and horror, is likely to open the floodgates of awareness about the original manga and crown the new must-read Shonen Jump series.