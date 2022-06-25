One line of the Jurassic World Dominion Acknowledged the stupidity of the sequel

At the beginning of Jurassic World Dominion, the film admits its stupidity with one clever one-off joke. Now that the sequel has come out with a huge box office success and mostly negative reviews, it’s fair to say that Jurassic World Dominion has not returned to the roots of Jurassic Park horror. Anyway, the sequel to Jurassic World feels more like an action adventure than any of the previous films, largely abandoning the premise of the original.

While “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” tell stories of autonomous theme parks plunging into chaos as dinosaurs break free, their sequels expand the fictional world of the franchise with mixed results. The ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom depicts a world in which dinosaurs and humans coexist, and also introduces a human clone into the mix, and Jurassic World Dominion manages to make this logical leap even more far-fetched. However, one line in Jurassic World Dominion at least hints that the filmmakers are aware of its ridiculousness.

It’s fitting that Jurassic World Dominion’s poignancy comes right after Chris Pratt’s franchise hero, Owen Grady, does the impossible and crashes his motorcycle into a moving plane as he takes off to evade a predator chasing him. As this absurd scene comes to an end, Owen asks the plane’s pilot Kayla (DeVanda Wise) why she is willing to risk her life for people she has never met before. The franchise newcomer responds: “Do you want to ask questions or do you want a ride?” Laconically ignoring his question also serves as a reminder to viewers that the plot doesn’t make much sense, but they’d better ignore it and just enjoy the ride rather than point out holes in the plot.

Visionary viewers may wonder why the seemingly dead locust in the control room comes back to life with a power surge, or why Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) started working with BioSyn, despite knowing that they were InGen’s evil doppelganger. However, Jurassic World Dominion explains all these valid questions through Kayla’s sharp remark, which, in fact, warns viewers not to find fault with the story. To be fair, the character’s motives are later lazily brushed aside when she says that after seeing Macy’s photo, she questioned her sketchy career choice and sought redemption.

Nevertheless, Kayla’s opening phrase is a much better confirmation that the dynamic plot of the film does not add up, and it is better for the audience to agree with him than to doubt his logic. Jurassic World Dominion doesn’t make much sense on further examination, with questions like “won’t non-BioSyn crops still be irreparably destroyed even if Henry Wu manages to stop the locusts after one generation?” left unanswered by the sequel’s coda. However, Kayla’s poignancy gives viewers a fair warning that the best way to enjoy “The Dominion of Jurassic World” is to embrace the film’s ruthless stupidity.