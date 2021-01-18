One in eight ‘recovered’ patients dies within 140 days

New research on Covid-19 has revealed that one in eight people die within five months of diagnosis.

A third of the people who recovered after suffering severe COVID were readmitted to the hospital within five months with complications including heart problems, diabetes and chronic liver and kidney conditions.

New research has shown the devastating long-term impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) with one in eight people dying within five months of diagnosis.

The University of Leicester and the Office for National Statistics found that of the 47,780 people discharged from the hospital in the first wave, 29.4% returned to the hospital within 140 days and 12.3% died.

Covid-19 survivors were three and a half times more likely to be readmitted to the hospital and die compared to other conditions. The study also indicates that the total death toll from the pandemic in the UK is much higher than the 89,261 currently recorded.

The results of the study are alarming

Study author Kamlesh Khunti, professor of primary care diabetes and vascular medicine at the University of Leicester, told the Telegraph: “People seem to go home, have long-term effects, come back and die.”

“We see that almost 30% have been readmitted, and that’s a lot of people. The numbers are so great, ”he added. Professor Khunti said the findings show that the NHS needs to introduce a monitoring system for those who leave the hospital after suffering from Covid-19.

The UK government currently records a death as coronavirus-related if the patient dies up to 28 days after a positive test. There have been about 8,000 deaths from this measure in the last seven days.