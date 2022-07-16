One Forgotten Stephen King Villain Could Be Worse Than Pennywise

Although Ardelia Lotz is not as famous as Pennywise from “It”, secretly she may be an even more terrible villain of Stephen King. Over the decades that Stephen King has spent on the bestseller list, the horror icon has come up with several frightening monsters. Some of the people, some of the supernatural, and some are a disturbing mix of both, King’s villains are known to be nightmares, and only a few of them are as terrible as Pennywise from “It”.

While “Welcome to Derry” will soon give Pennywise a prequel backstory, the character’s origin isn’t what makes the title threat “It” so scary. An ancient creature that has existed since time immemorial, Pennywise feeds on suffering, fear and horror, eating innocent children to feed himself, as well as forcing living people to do terrible things. Judging by this description alone, the character seems complicated, but there is an almost forgotten Stephen King character who acts like an even worse version of Pennywise.

Ardelia Lotz from “Library Policeman” seems to be an elderly librarian, but turns out to be a monstrous, ageless evil that feeds on fear of children, which at first is very similar to Pennywise living in the sewers. However, the disturbing difference is that Ardelia Lotz uses a psychic connection to control her human hosts (described in her only canonical story as “a piece of pinkish jelly that throbs and throbs to the beat of her heart”), making her a more intimate threat than the supernatural Pennywise. Ardelia Lotz feeds on the bodies of her adult victims and is parasitic by nature, which makes it even more difficult to win, since anyone who fights her off risks becoming the villain’s new master.

Why Stephen King’s Darkest Villain Is Worse than Pennywise

While Pennywise scares thanks to the monster’s ability to transform into what he feels his latest victim is afraid of, defeating him is almost ridiculously easy. Both in the miniseries and in the movie adaptation of “It,” Pennywise is eventually defeated by the power of friendship, and the stars of the tonally clumsy “It: Chapter 2” simply interrupt him to death. On the contrary, Ardelia Lotz can become attached to the people she torments, using them to achieve her evil goals, even when they are trying to defeat her.

However, Ardelia Lotz cannot be stopped. In her only appearance in the story, she is temporarily defeated when the hero finally confronts his fears and faces his childhood trauma, while the growth that represents her affection for him is thrown under the train by his love interest. However, since this is the only appearance of Ardelia Lotz in King’s works, there is no reason to believe that she is finally defeated at the end of the story. The dark code of the “Library Policeman” may well become another temporary defeat for the seemingly unkillable entity, which will make Ardelia Lotz an even more formidable villain of Stephen King than Pennywise from “It”.