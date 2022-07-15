One emotional final scene of season 4 of the TV series “Stranger Things” was added late

One of the most striking scenes of the season 4 finale of the TV series “Stranger Things” was not originally included in the script. The popular Netflix series, which tells about supernatural events taking place in Hawkins, Indiana, fascinates viewers with nostalgia for the 80s since its premiere in 2016. Over the years, the series “Very Strange Things” continues to increase its huge fan base, almost defeating Netflix this season. Premiere of Volume 4, Volume 2 in July. The storyline showed the main characters fighting their biggest villain: the upside-down villain Vecna.

Amid the storm of action scenes and horrific deaths in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases,” there were also quiet moments driven by the characters. For example, Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, had a particularly touching arc, culminating in some emotional scenes in the finale. The season showed Will struggling with his personality and deep feelings for his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfard). While the audience found a response in the storyline, it seems that the key scene between Will and Jonathan almost didn’t hit the screen.

Will’s story in season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” ends with his brother Jonathan accepting him for who he is. When chaos breaks out in Upside Down, the siblings have a tender moment at Surfer Boy Pizza, where Jonathan essentially says Will can tell him anything and wraps him in a hug. Now Schnapp tells Variety that the favorite scene was not originally in the script, but it was added later. See what the actor says below:

This scene was not originally written in the script. It was only until I did a scene with me in the van where they saw me crying and protecting, which you see when Jonathan looks in the rearview mirror. They said we needed a scene with this. That’s how they wrote it while we were filming.

The actor further adds that it was very important for the audience to see that Will is not alone in his struggle. Before that, his overall image was left behind and suppressed. Schnapp also praises the screenwriters for creating such a useful moment when brothers and sisters speak almost in code. He hopes this support will continue and lead to a more official exit in season 5, as Schnapp says Will is gay and loves Mike.

After years of speculation, it’s nice to get confirmation of who Will really is. Due to the fact that he was the first resident of Hawkins to go missing from the Inside Out, he always seemed more sullen and timid than the other characters. The Duffer brothers and Schnapp were the perfect couple on television as they unraveled Will’s youthful journey over the years, and his Season 4 arc fits perfectly into that line. Let’s hope that the fifth season of the series “Very strange things” completes the stories of Will and his associates from the same point of view of the truth.