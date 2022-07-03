One Dragon Ball hero saved the world in the most inappropriate way

Throughout the history of Dragon Ball, there has been no shortage of cases where Z fighters had to save the world from any number of evil threats, but the very first time the world needed saving is definitely one of the books, as it was done in the most inappropriate way.

While fighting doomsday villains seems like a given in the Dragon Ball world, given the most recent events of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, the first chapters of the Dragon Ball manga are much less intense. The first twenty (approximately) chapters of the series mainly tell about how Goku and Bulma travel to different cities and villages in search of dragon balls. Along the way, they have to face several life-threatening challenges, although not the same as the dangers that the Z Fighters face in subsequent chapters. In fact, the initial focus of the manga was focused on a group of children led by Goku and Bulmoy, who are looking for Dragon Pearls and save the day wherever they go, offering readers a story of fun and adventure. However, once all the Dragon Pearls were found, the series took an extreme turn, and for the first time, the Dragon Pearls team faced a much more global threat.

In the 20th chapter of Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Pearls, the villainous Emperor Pilaf kidnaps Bulma, Goku, Oolong, Yamcha and Puar, as they have successfully collected all seven dragon globes. Pilaf locked the team in a seemingly hopeless cell and took the Dragon Pearls for himself. Longtime fans of the Dragon Pearl series know that Emperor Pilaf is obsessed with the idea of taking over the Earth and becoming the undisputed dictator of the planet. With Dragon Balls, Pilaf finally has a chance to get what he always wanted, but he didn’t count on one unexpected hero who would thwart his villainous plan.

Two members of the Bulma and Goku gang, Oolong and Puar, can transform into anything for a limited period of time. So, these two turn into bats and escape through a small hole in their cell made by a powerful Kamehameha Goku explosion. Oolong and Puar quickly fly to where Pilaf and his gang summon a wish-fulfilling dragon, Shenron, and just when Pilaf is about to make a wish to become the ruler of the world, Oolong blurts out another wish – cutting off the villain. and effectively saves the world from his tyrannical rule. While Oolong proves that he is a real hero in this chapter, his desire completely undermines his heroism as he desired a pair of panties. Since its inception, Oolong has been portrayed as a major pervert who does not miss the opportunity to objectify and sexualize women at every turn. The fact that the first thing that comes to Oolong’s mind when he is forced to make a wish quickly is his desire for women’s panties is incredibly mean.

Although his wish was completely misplaced, Oolong still managed to save the world, and he became the first Dragon Ball hero to succeed.