One DC Comics Hero Thinks DC’s New Justice League Is Doomed to Fail

Superman’s new Justice League has just arrived, but Black Adam is already calling the team, as he believes that the world needs defenders, not “children”. In DC Comics’ Dark Crisis #1, a Justice League Death survivor admits that he is not impressed with the new members of Superman’s Justice League, as he calls them losers even before they start acting, telling John Kent that he is not ready to lead the team.

The death of the Justice League left the Earth without its greatest defenders, as Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman were “killed” in the battle with Paraia and the Great Darkness. Without his most important heroes, John Kent’s Superman decided to assemble a new Justice League team, traveling around the world to recruit new members. However, the creation of a new line-up turned out to be more difficult for Superman than he could have imagined. But now that he’s done it, Black Adam calls the new Justice League a loser.

In Dark Crisis #1 by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez and Tom Napolitano from DC Comics, Superman brings new Justice League members to the Hall of Justice. The team includes Supergirl, Blue Beetle (Ted Cord), Blue Beetle (Jamie Reyes), Doctor Light, Killer Frost, Booster Gold, Robin, Aquaman, Frankenstein and Harley Quinn. But despite being proud of his new team, Black Adam immediately summons Superman. The antihero points out that some members cannot be trusted, asks why he chose two Blue Beetles, and tells him that the world needs defenders, “not children.” Black Adam believes that the team has already failed, and says that Superman is not ready to lead the Justice League.

Black Adam, calling the team a loser, is cruel, because with the departure of the main Justice League and several heroes who rejected his offer to join, he definitely had no choice when assembling a new squad. He’s making the best of a grim situation. However, Black Adam fought against the Justice League and with it, and does not consider the new members worthy, and they may not be. But in the face of a crisis, the world can use all possible help, which Black Adam does not seem to understand.

The New Justice League and its members are not losers because they are trying to do the impossible and replace the world’s greatest heroes when a Dark Crisis hits the DC universe. Black Adam was too harsh with the team, even if his distrust of them is rooted in reality. Now Superman and the Justice League must prove Black Adam wrong and show that they have what it takes to protect the world without its most powerful heroes.