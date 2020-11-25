One Day At a Time: series is canceled for the second time

The One Day At a Time series has been canceled for the second time. The information was confirmed this week. Initially, the production was one of Netflix’s originals, but after its cancellation in the 3rd season, it was rescued by Pop TV, belonging to the ViacomCBS group.

However, with the development of the fourth season of the series still underway, the network opted for its definitive cancellation, not ordering new episodes. Mike Royce, co-showrunner, confirmed the news via social media thanking the team and the cast.

One of the reasons that are being pointed out as causing the decision may be related to the work stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pop TV aired only part of the new season, accounting for about five episodes.

According to what was found by the international press, the plot will not have a definitive ending on the channel, as the production of the 4th season of One Day At a Time will not return. However, the series’ production team may be planning a comeback on a new broadcaster, as they did in 2018.

Created and developed by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, based on the eponymous series from the 1970s, One Day at a Time had Norman Lear as executive producer. The cast consisted of Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rita Moreno.

The sitcom’s story follows a dysfunctional family of Cuban immigrants living in Los Angeles. Within this social composition, we have the mother, recently divorced, who deals with various internal problems, her teenage children and a grandmother full of quirks.

Many important themes, some even considered taboo, were addressed throughout the episodes such as mental illness, immigration, sexism, homophobia and racism.

The first three seasons of One Day At a Time, each consisting of 13 episodes, can be watched on Netflix.



