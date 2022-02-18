One Chicago: The Chicago Med actor who has done the most crossover in the franchise

Chicago Med, the NBC medical drama that premiered in November 2017, is currently airing its seventh season which debuted in late September last year. Along with its sister series Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. The show’s riveting storylines become big events as they cross over into their character arcs.

Without a doubt, the One Chicago crossovers represent one of the keys to the success of the franchise created by the mastermind of Dick Wolf, and it is the opportunity that fans of the three dramas have to see their favorite characters interact. Likewise, for years the crossed events are among the episodes most clamored for by the audience.

And it is that despite the fact that Chicago Med is the newest series in the franchise, one of the stars of the medical drama is the only actor who has starred in the majority of One Chicago crossovers with his character. This is the actor Nick Gehlfuss, who since the first season plays Dr. Will Halstead, brother of detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), a member of the Chicago P.D. intelligence unit.

Fans of the franchise have seen him many times interacting alongside his younger brother in the police drama, as Gehlfuss has appeared as Will Halstead in 17 episodes of Chicago P.D. and in 20 from Chicago Fire, according to Outsider. It is important to remember that when the characters of any of the series are united through a family bond, it is common to see them develop some arcs in the plots.

Nick Gehlfuss is an actor who has worked on several television shows. The Chicago Med star also appeared in 2011 with a supporting role on the CBS police series Blue Bloods, starring the legendary Tom Selleck. According to IMDb, the actor had recurring roles on Shameless, The Newsroom, and Power.

On Chicago Med, Gehlfuss stars as the lead and thus has appeared in the vast majority of episodes of the medical drama, which averages 6.7 million viewers weekly, making it one of the most-watched dramas on the internet. television. At the end of season 6, fans of the NBC series saw Dr. Halstead involved in a problem with Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto), a sensitive matter that almost got him fired from the hospital.