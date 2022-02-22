One Chicago: Lindsey Pearlman was found dead and this is how actor Jon Seda remembers her

One Chicago, the successful franchise created by Dick Wolf currently consisting of the shows Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, in 2017 he released the legal drama Chicago Justice which starred Jon Seda in his role as Antonio Dawson as an assistant district attorney. Alongside him was actress Lindsey Pearlman, who tragically passed away last weekend.

Lindsey Pearlman, 43, who in addition to playing Joy Fletcher in a recurring role on One Chicago’s canceled drama Chicago Justice, also played Maggie McMorris on the soap opera General Hospital. The actress was found dead Friday after being reported missing.

The Los Angeles City Police Department reported that around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a radio call after finding a body inside a vehicle on Franklin Avenue north of Sierra Bonita, according to a statement from the security agents.

Pearlman stayed on Chicago Justice for five episodes of the one-season series, playing coroner Fletcher, sharing scenes with former Chicago detective P.D. Antony Dawson. After hearing the news about her sad and tragic death, the actor Jon Seda did not take long to write an emotional message on his official account on the social network twitter, accompanied by a photo in which both characters appear. This shared:

“Lindsey was so talented and an absolute dream to work with, so sad to lose her. She was by far one of the funniest people I have ever met. May her loved ones and those who loved her most find the comfort they need.”

Chicago Justice actress dies and her co-star Jon Seda pays tribute

The actress, who had been reported missing on February 13, graduated from The Second City Conservatory with an acting degree, and according to her personal website, Lindsey Pearlman was active in the Chicago theater community before moving to California for additional work. in front of the camera. According to reports, her role as Fletcher on Chicago Justice was one of the first steps she took on television.

Her acting credits also include Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, The Purge television series, Selena: The Series, The Ms. Pat Show and Vicious. So far there are no concrete results on the cause of her death, but it is expected that in the next few hours the Los Angeles authorities will make an official statement through a statement.