One Chicago: It seems that NBC will suspend the broadcast of the 3 dramas again

Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, the three hit dramas currently airing on the NBC broadcast network, returned this week with new episodes from their current seasons telling some truly exciting stories. A great opportunity that is being given to viewers, after the long pause in which the One Chicago franchise has been maintained since the end of January.

Recall that the previous season of each of the dramas featured fewer episodes than usual. This was due firstly to the blockade generated by the covid-19 pandemic that has affected the world since 2020 and then to the restrictions established in their respective film sets in order to avoid any risk of contagion.

As fans will remember, between 2020 and 2021 Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD aired on and off. And while series crews and casts have somehow picked up the pace at work amid restrictions and growing waves of infections at filming locations, current seasons of shows continue to air uninterrupted.

The truth is that although One Chicago aired this Wednesday, March 9, on NBC with new episodes, the good news is that Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD have new stories prepared for next week when they air air each with its 16th episode on March 16. However, after that it looks like there will be another blackout. Something that is surely inevitable for the production of the programs, if they aim to stay on screen until May.

Since the current installments premiered in September 2021, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD did not stop their broadcasts until the beginning of last December with the end of the first half of the season. When they returned to the screens in January, they only stayed on the air until the end of the month when the long hiatus began due to the winter Olympics that ran until Sunday, February 20.

So far it is not confirmed how many more breaks will come for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, but taking into account that there are only 7 episodes left to air at most, it is most likely that NBC will suspend the broadcasts of the three dramas for about two weeks after March 16.