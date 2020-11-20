One Chicago: franchise series returns only in 2021

The Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD series will only return to the NBC programming grid in 2021. The information was reported by the broadcaster itself.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the One Chicago franchise series has been severely affected. The decision made by NBC comes after showing only two episodes of each series.

The prolonged hiatus was most likely caused by backstage problems in one of the series, but as they are all interconnected in some way, they needed to be completely paralyzed.

Because of this, according to unofficial speculations, producers are looking for stylistic alternatives to circumvent future problems. The coronavirus pandemic ended up delaying the debut of several series and seems to continue to wreak havoc.

One Chicago: franchise series face production problems

The production of the episodes of the series of the franchise was interrupted at the beginning of this month, but it should be resumed still in the next days. However, some cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Chicago Med production team.

The NBC medical series started its 6th season work earlier than the others. The expectation is that everything will be resolved as soon as possible and that the teams can continue filming the episodes.

According to what the international press has learned, it may be that new crossovers are scheduled, which, logistically, can generate more delays than usual.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD will have only 15 episodes in the current seasons, so in 2021 we will see 13 more episodes of each.

For the time being, no date has been released for the return of productions on the NBC schedule. It remains for us to wait for news related to the series.



