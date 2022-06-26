One Bridgerton star has never met the cast of a Netflix show

The star of the series “Bridgerton” said that in fact she did not meet with any of the actors of the series. The popular Netflix show, which premiered in December 2020, is based on a series of love novels of the same name by Julia Quinn. It tells about the love and rivalry of the nobility in Regency England, and every season a new member of the large Bridgerton family falls in love. The first season followed the stormy romance of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) with Simon Bassett (Less often-Jean Page), and in the second season Bridgerton – her brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) entered into a stormy love triangle with sisters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charitra Chandran).

The third season of Bridgerton, which is currently in preparation, will move on to the adaptation of the fourth book in the series, The Affair with Mr. Bridgerton, which tells about the romantic exploits of Colin Bridgerton’s third son (Luke Newton). During the first two seasons of the series, Colin began to fall in love with his longtime girlfriend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who is also a confidant of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jesse) and has been in love with him for quite some time. However, one of the many difficulties preventing them from getting together is the fact that Penelope writes a gossip newsletter in the role of scandal-fueling Lady Whistledown, a fictional author portrayed by Julie Andrews in a voice-only performance.

According to Deadline, speaking with the Today show, Andrews revealed an astounding secret. The Oscar winner of “Married to Poppins” has never met any of her colleagues on the popular series. She revealed that although she adores them and watches them on the show, “I make all my own recordings far, far away from them.” Read her full quote below:

[Executive Producer] Shonda Rhimes and the whole gang… They’re amazing. It’s a joy and I’m thrilled that they asked me. But I have never met this company in person.

Of course, I sometimes see them in the series. But I make all my own recordings far, far away from them.

There are several reasons why Andrews has never met the cast or crew of the show that helped define her voice. Firstly, as a voice-only part, she can perform it from home. Although she is originally from the UK, Andrews has lived in New York for many years. Secondly, during the filming of the first season, which ended before the COVID-19 pandemic closed production around the world, the premiere of the film “Bridgerton” took place only many months later. Andrews’ chance to meet other actors could have appeared during a promotional tour, but restrictions due to the pandemic certainly prevented this from happening.

One thing that should be interesting for Andrews is the opportunity to be an integral part of Bridgerton and at the same time be a fan. Although she obviously has access to the script, she doesn’t know how any of her co-stars in the film, including the rising star Jean-Jean Page, will perform this material. While it should be a fascinating process, many fans certainly hope that she will one day meet her film colleagues, especially considering the fact that the opportunity to be photographed with her and her cohort from Whistledown Coughlan would be amazing.