On Which Mobiles WhatsApp Works And Does Not Work: Android And iPhone

WhatsApp: In the past 2021 we had an earthquake, as Facebook announced nothing less than a change of name, mentality, corporate strategy and an ambitious and interconnected Metaverse that we do not know how it will turn out. Facebook is now Meta, but no, nothing is going to happen to WhatsApp – for now.

And it is that it is Facebook, or rather Meta, which is in charge of the development and management of the most used messaging app, and little by little it is improving its service. But this means that with the passage of time some devices are left behind either because their components do not support these programs or because their software is outdated.

What mobiles does WhatsApp work on?

Smartphones behave like computers in that they need updates to improve their performance. This means that application developers are also working on their products in order to make them more compatible with future systems and that there are no bugs. But it is a fact that it is a lot of work to keep many versions afloat, especially if there are fewer and fewer users who have outdated operating systems.

The requirements depending on the devices is to have Android 4.1 or later or iOS 10 onwards in the case of the terminals of the bitten apple. As we can see, there are still users with very old versions, especially in the case of Mountain View software. WhatsApp currently supports the following devices:

Phones with Android OS 4.1 and later versions

Phones with iOS 10 and later versions

Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 devices

Safety first

Recall that these go for version 12, which means no less than eight later versions, while in the case of Apple there are barely five because it is already on iOS 15. If you wonder what to do if you have a phone with these characteristics there is only a solution: change your smartphone. The reason is not only to have a mobile compatible with WhatsApp in 2022, but also to receive all the security updates that will help keep your terminal protected.

According to WhatsApp itself: “Devices and software change frequently, so we periodically review the operating systems that we support and make the corresponding updates.

Like other technology companies, each year we identify the most outdated devices and software and the ones with the fewest users to decide what to stop supporting. Those devices may also not have the latest security updates or functionality required to run WhatsApp. “