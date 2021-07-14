On The Way To Company of Heroes 3: Discounts On The Saga Of Up To 95% On Steam

Company of Heroes 3: The Company of Heroes saga is on sale on Steam with up to 95% off. Relic Entertainment and SEGA celebrate the announcement of Company of Heroes 3. Both companies offer discounts of up to 95% on the entire saga through Steam, among which the second installment stands out. The sequel to the original is only one euro. This offer period includes the additional content that you have received so far.

Steam: Company of Heroes Saga Deals

Here is the most prominent list of the promotion. Remember that if you have any DLC you will see a special discount on the packages that include it. By clicking on this link you will enter the special section enabled for the campaign, where the first details of Company of Heroes 3 appear. You have various real-time strategy content to discover.

The offer will be available on Steam until next July 20 at 7:00 p.m. CEST.

Company of Heroes for 2.59 euros (80% discount)

Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts for 2.59 euros (80% discount)

Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor for 2.59 euros (80% discount)

Company of Heroes: Complete Pack for 4.99 euros (80% discount)

Company of Heroes 2 for 1 euro (95% discount)

Company of Heroes 2 – Ardennes Assault for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Company of Heroes 2 – Ardennes Assault: Fox Company for 0.99 euros (75% discount)

Company of Heroes 2 – The Britsh Forces for 3.24 euros (75% discount)

Company of Heroes 2 – The Western Front Armies (Oberkommando West) for 3.24 euros (75% discount)

Company of Heroes 2 – The Western Front Armies (US Forces) for 3.24 euros (75% discount)

Company of Heroes 2: Master Collection for 7.24 euros (93% discount)